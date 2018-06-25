NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:37 am, Monday, June 25, 2018
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-252000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
NYZ015-252000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
NYZ016-252000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
NYZ017-252000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Areas of fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
NYZ018-252000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
NYZ022-252000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
NYZ023-252000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
NYZ024-252000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
NYZ025-252000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Areas of fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
NYZ036-252000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
NYZ037-252000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
NYZ044-252000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ045-252000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
NYZ046-252000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ055-252000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
NYZ056-252000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
NYZ057-252000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ062-252000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
