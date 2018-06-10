NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018

_____

447 FPUS51 KBGM 100831

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-102000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ015-102000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ016-102000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around

50. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ017-102000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ018-102000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ022-102000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ023-102000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ024-102000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ025-102000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ036-102000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ037-102000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ044-102000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ045-102000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ046-102000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ055-102000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 70.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ056-102000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ057-102000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ062-102000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

