NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018

197 FPUS51 KBGM 091430

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1030 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-092000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

1030 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around

50. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ015-092000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

1030 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ016-092000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

1030 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ017-092000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

1030 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ018-092000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

1030 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ022-092000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

1030 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ023-092000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

1030 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ024-092000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

1030 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ025-092000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

1030 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ036-092000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

1030 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ037-092000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

1030 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ044-092000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

1030 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ045-092000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

1030 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ046-092000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

1030 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ055-092000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

1030 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ056-092000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

1030 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ057-092000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

1030 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ062-092000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

1030 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

