NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
Updated 7:36 am, Saturday, May 26, 2018
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
730 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-262000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
730 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
isolated showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ015-262000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
730 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ016-262000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
730 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
isolated showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ017-262000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
730 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ018-262000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
730 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy
with isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
isolated showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ022-262000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
730 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ023-262000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
730 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ024-262000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
730 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ025-262000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
730 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ036-262000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
730 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy
with isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ037-262000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
730 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy
with isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
isolated showers. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ044-262000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
730 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ045-262000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
730 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ046-262000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
730 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ055-262000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
730 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ056-262000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
730 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ057-262000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
730 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ062-262000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
730 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
