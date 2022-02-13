NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 12, 2022

_____

466 FPUS51 KALY 130809

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 130808

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

NYZ033-132100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much colder with highs around 19. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 8 below. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 below.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20. West

winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising

into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow or rain showers

after midnight. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ052-132100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Much

colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 6 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Breezy, colder with lows around 30. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ058-132100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Much colder with

highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 13. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

14 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 6 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

12 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 8 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Temperature rising to around 15 after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers or a chance

of snow showers after midnight. Windy, cold with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ065-132100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation around

an inch. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain showers likely in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ041-132100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 4 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers or a chance

of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ038-132100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 1 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising

into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers or a chance

of snow showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

$$

NYZ032-132100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much colder with highs around 16. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 below.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 8 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around zero. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

Temperature rising to around 10 above after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder with highs around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ042-132100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 2 below. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 below. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ083-132100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 3 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers or a chance

of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ043-132100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 1 above. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 17. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 below. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers or a chance

of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder with highs around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

$$

NYZ084-132100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers or a chance

of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ082-132100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much colder with highs around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 4 below. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 below. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ039-132100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 2 below. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 below. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-132100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 1 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ047-132100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 8 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

3 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers or a chance

of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ048-132100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 14. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

11 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers or a chance

of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ049-132100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 6 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ050-132100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 6 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ051-132100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Much colder

with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 1 above. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 14. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

13 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 6 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

9 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 6 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy, colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ053-132100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Much

colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers or a chance

of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ054-132100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Much colder.

Near steady temperature around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 3 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 14. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 7 above. Temperature rising to around 7 above after midnight.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 7 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers with snow

showers likely after midnight. Windy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning. Much

colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

$$

NYZ060-132100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Much colder with

highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 9 above. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain showers likely in the morning. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ061-132100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Much colder with

highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Snow or rain showers likely in the morning.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ059-132100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Much colder with

highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 10 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ063-132100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Much colder with

highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers or a chance

of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ064-132100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Much colder with highs around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 11. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ066-132100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

308 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation around

an inch. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 8 above. North winds around 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain showers likely in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather