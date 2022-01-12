NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

NYZ033-122100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 9 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 13. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 17.

Temperature falling to around 5 above in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows around 15 below. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 10 below to

15 below zero. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows zero to

5 above zero. Temperature rising to around 10 above after midnight.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ052-122100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around

19 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 below to zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not

as cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ058-122100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 11 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Temperature falling to around 17 in the afternoon. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values

as low as 2 below in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 5 below.

Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as

25 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the

lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ065-122100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around zero.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 15.

Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not

as cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and

sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ041-122100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 4 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around

18 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold. Near steady temperature 10 to 15. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ038-122100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as

3 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows around 18. Light and variable winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Temperature falling to around 13 in the afternoon. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 below.

Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 5 to

10 above. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as

25 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising to around

15 after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ032-122100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Not

as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 7 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Colder with lows around 10 above. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 13.

Temperature falling to around 2 above in the afternoon. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 below to

20 below zero. Highs around zero. Wind chill values as low as

30 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around

15 below. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows 5 to

10 above. Temperature rising to around 15 after midnight. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with

lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 20.

$$

NYZ042-122100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around

12 in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 4 below in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 below.

Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around

10 below. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 10 above. Temperature rising to around 10 above

after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ083-122100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around

15 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 1 below in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 below to 10 below zero. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold. Near steady temperature around 10 above. Temperature rising

to around 15 after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Not as cold with highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ043-122100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around

12 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 below. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as

25 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows 5 to

10 above. Temperature rising to around 15 after midnight. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ084-122100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich

and Greenwich

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around

15 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 below to 10 below zero. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold. Near steady temperature 10 to 15. Temperature rising to

around 15 after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ082-122100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Not as

cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 8 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature

falling to around 11 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 below.

Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around

10 below. Highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows around

5 above. Temperature rising to around 10 above after midnight.

Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in

the evening.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ039-122100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Not as

cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling to around 16 in the afternoon. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 below.

Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around

10 below. Highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ040-122100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around

18 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 5 below to

10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 5 below to

10 below zero. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold. Near steady temperature around 10 above. Chance of snow

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ047-122100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around

16 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 5 below to

10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 5 to

10 above. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ048-122100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around

17 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 5 below.

Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 5 to

10 above. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ049-122100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around

20 in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 below to zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold. Near steady temperature around 15. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ050-122100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford

and Waterford

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 4 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around

18 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 below to zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold. Near steady temperature 10 to 15. Temperature rising to

around 15 after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ051-122100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around

17 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 5 to

10 above. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ053-122100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around

18 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 below to zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not

as cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20. Temperature rising to

around 20 after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ054-122100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around

13 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 below. Highs zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as

low as 30 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 25 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not

as cold with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising to around

15 after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ060-122100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the

lower 20s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low

as 15 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not

as cold with lows around 15. Temperature rising into the lower 20s

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ061-122100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around

20 in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 5 below.

Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as

25 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not

as cold with lows 10 to 15. Temperature rising to around 20 after

midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or

sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ059-122100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights

and Jefferson Heights

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Colder with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in

the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around zero.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not

as cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Temperature rising to

around 20 after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ063-122100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Temperature

falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around zero.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to 15.

Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not

as cold with lows 10 to 15. Temperature rising to around 20 after

midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ064-122100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low

as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 20s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around zero.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to 15.

Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not

as cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ066-122100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around zero.

Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not

as cold with lows 10 to 15. Temperature rising into the lower 20s

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...A chance of sleet in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather