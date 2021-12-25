NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 24, 2021

_____

874 FPUS51 KALY 250826

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 250824

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

NYZ033-252100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain. Rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around

a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and sleet in the evening, then a

chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ052-252100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ058-252100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to

around 30 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ065-252100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then rain likely this

afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ041-252100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice accumulation around a

tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

drizzle and rain after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ038-252100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice accumulation of up to

a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of drizzle after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely. Light

snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-252100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet in the

evening, then a chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle in the morning. Cold

with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs around 30. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

$$

NYZ042-252100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain. Rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around

a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet in the

evening, then a chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 14. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs around 30. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ083-252100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

freezing drizzle, rain and drizzle after midnight. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ043-252100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely or a chance of sleet in the evening,

then a chance of freezing drizzle and snow or sleet after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ084-252100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice accumulation around a

tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

drizzle, rain and freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ082-252100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain. Rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around

a tenth of an inch. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

$$

NYZ039-252100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain. Rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around

a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs around 30. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ040-252100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain. Rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around

a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ047-252100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ048-252100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain. Rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around

a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow and rain showers likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ049-252100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice accumulation around a

tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ050-252100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice accumulation around a

tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ051-252100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice accumulation around a

tenth of an inch. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ053-252100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ054-252100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ060-252100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ061-252100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ059-252100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ063-252100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ064-252100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ066-252100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather