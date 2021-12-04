NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 3, 2021 _____ 278 FPUS51 KALY 040839 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 040837 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 NYZ033-042100- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then rain showers with snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ052-042100- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ058-042100- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ065-042100- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ041-042100- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ038-042100- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. South winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ032-042100- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers with snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. South winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ042-042100- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. A chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ083-042100- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ043-042100- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ084-042100- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ082-042100- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Blustery, cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ039-042100- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ040-042100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ047-042100- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ048-042100- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ049-042100- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ050-042100- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ051-042100- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ053-042100- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ054-042100- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ060-042100- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ061-042100- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ059-042100- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ063-042100- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ064-042100- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ066-042100- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather