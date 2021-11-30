NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 29, 2021

_____

889 FPUS51 KALY 300909

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 300907

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

NYZ033-302100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the

upper 20s after midnight. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Snow showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Temperature falling

into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ052-302100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature around

30. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ058-302100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into

the lower 30s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ065-302100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to

around 40 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-302100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ038-302100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Showers. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ032-302100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then

a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs around 30.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Rain showers. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ042-302100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ083-302100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ043-302100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ084-302100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-302100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to

20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ039-302100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to

around 30 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ040-302100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ047-302100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Temperature

rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ048-302100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ049-302100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature around

30. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ050-302100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature around

30. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ051-302100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in

the afternoon.

$$

NYZ053-302100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature around

30. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ054-302100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s

in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ060-302100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-302100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-302100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ063-302100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ064-302100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-302100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

407 AM EST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

_____

