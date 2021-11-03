NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

NYZ033-032000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of snow showers this morning. A slight chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ052-032000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ058-032000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ065-032000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 50. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 30. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ041-032000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ038-032000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Partly sunny

with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ032-032000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ042-032000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of snow showers this morning. A slight chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

NYZ083-032000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ043-032000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ084-032000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ082-032000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of snow showers this morning. A slight chance of rain

showers. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ039-032000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ040-032000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ047-032000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ048-032000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ049-032000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ050-032000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog and freezing fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ051-032000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ053-032000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ054-032000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ060-032000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ061-032000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ059-032000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ063-032000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ064-032000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 30. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ066-032000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

342 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

