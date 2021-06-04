NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 3, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

NYZ033-042000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ052-042000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ058-042000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ065-042000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ041-042000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ038-042000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Scattered showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ032-042000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ042-042000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ083-042000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ043-042000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ084-042000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ082-042000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ039-042000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Scattered showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ040-042000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ047-042000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ048-042000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ049-042000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ050-042000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ051-042000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ053-042000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ054-042000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ060-042000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ061-042000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ059-042000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ063-042000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ064-042000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ066-042000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

425 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

