NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

_____

617 FPUS51 KALY 030831

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 030830

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

NYZ033-032000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs

in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-032000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ058-032000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Numerous showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ065-032000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then numerous

showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-032000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ038-032000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ032-032000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-032000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers and

scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ083-032000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then numerous

showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ043-032000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-032000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-032000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ039-032000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ040-032000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then numerous showers and

scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ047-032000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ048-032000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ049-032000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ050-032000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ051-032000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ053-032000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ054-032000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Numerous showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ060-032000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-032000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ059-032000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-032000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then numerous

showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-032000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then numerous

showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-032000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 90.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

