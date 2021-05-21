NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 20, 2021 _____ 319 FPUS51 KALY 210755 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 210754 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 NYZ033-212000- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ052-212000- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ058-212000- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ065-212000- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ041-212000- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ038-212000- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ032-212000- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ042-212000- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ083-212000- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ043-212000- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ084-212000- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ082-212000- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ039-212000- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ040-212000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ047-212000- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. $$ NYZ048-212000- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. $$ NYZ049-212000- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ050-212000- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ051-212000- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. $$ NYZ053-212000- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ054-212000- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ060-212000- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ061-212000- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ059-212000- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ063-212000- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ064-212000- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ066-212000- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather