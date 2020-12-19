NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 18, 2020

_____

061 FPUS51 KALY 190832

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 190819

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

NYZ033-192100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 19. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs in the

mid 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ052-192100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 19. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ058-192100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ065-192100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Not as cool with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ041-192100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 19. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ038-192100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs around 30. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ032-192100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ042-192100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 18. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the

mid 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ083-192100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

freezing fog this morning. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 18. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ043-192100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 19. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ084-192100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 19. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ082-192100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 19. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ039-192100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 19. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ040-192100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 19. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ047-192100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ048-192100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 19. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ049-192100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 19. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ050-192100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 19. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ051-192100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 20. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ053-192100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ054-192100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 19. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ060-192100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ061-192100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ059-192100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ063-192100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs in the

lower 30s.

$$

NYZ064-192100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising

into the lower 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ066-192100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

319 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising

into the lower 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather