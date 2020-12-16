NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 15, 2020

_____

900 FPUS51 KALY 160823

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 160804

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

NYZ033-162100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 16. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows around

5 above. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-162100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around

20. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 10 to

14 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 8 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ058-162100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as

1 below.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 12 to

18 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ065-162100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

snow this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 12 to

18 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ041-162100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around 17. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-162100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around

18. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-162100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows around

9 above. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 2 below.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ042-162100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 16. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around

11. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-162100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 20. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around 15. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-162100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs around 19. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around

14. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ084-162100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around 18. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ082-162100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 18. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around 13. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ039-162100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around

17. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-162100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around

18. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-162100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around

17. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-162100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 20. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around

17. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-162100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around

19. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 8 to

12 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ050-162100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around

19. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 8 to

12 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ051-162100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this afternoon. Cold

with highs around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around

16. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ053-162100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of

10 to 14 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ054-162100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around

17. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of

10 to 14 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature

falling to around 17 in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ060-162100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Cold with lows around 19. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ061-162100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 9 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ059-162100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Cold with lows around 18. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ063-162100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 19. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 18 to

24 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ064-162100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

snow this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 12 to

18 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ066-162100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

304 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 16 inches.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the lower

20s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather