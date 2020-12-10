NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 9, 2020
_____
586 FPUS51 KALY 100810
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 100808
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
NYZ033-102100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
15. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ052-102100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ058-102100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature around
40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ065-102100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ041-102100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near
steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ038-102100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow or rain showers. Cooler with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ032-102100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the
lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around 15. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ042-102100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ083-102100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ043-102100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ084-102100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near
steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ082-102100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cooler with highs in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ039-102100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow or rain showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ040-102100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow or rain showers. Cooler with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ047-102100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow or rain showers. Cooler with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ048-102100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ049-102100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this
afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near
steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ050-102100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ051-102100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ053-102100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this
afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ054-102100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near
steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ060-102100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
south around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ061-102100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ059-102100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ063-102100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ064-102100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ066-102100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
308 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming
south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather