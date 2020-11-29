NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 28, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

NYZ033-292100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ052-292100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ058-292100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening. Rain may be

heavy at times in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Much colder with lows around 30. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ065-292100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Not as

cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ041-292100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ038-292100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ032-292100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Snow showers

likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cooler with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ042-292100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much colder with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ083-292100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

around 30.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ043-292100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ084-292100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-292100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Rain. Highs in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Colder with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ039-292100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Light and variable winds, becoming

east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ040-292100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ047-292100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to east around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ048-292100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ049-292100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ050-292100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ051-292100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ053-292100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ054-292100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

colder with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ060-292100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ061-292100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ059-292100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ063-292100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ064-292100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Not as

cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ066-292100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

