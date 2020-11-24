NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 23, 2020

_____

400 FPUS51 KALY 240821

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 240820

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

NYZ033-242100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Colder with highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers

in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ052-242100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ058-242100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 this afternoon. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ065-242100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ041-242100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ038-242100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ032-242100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then

rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ042-242100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with

lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ083-242100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ043-242100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ084-242100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ082-242100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ039-242100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ040-242100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ047-242100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ048-242100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ049-242100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ050-242100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ051-242100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ053-242100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ054-242100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ060-242100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ061-242100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ059-242100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ063-242100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ064-242100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ066-242100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather