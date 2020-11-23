NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 22, 2020

_____

367 FPUS51 KALY 230831

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 230830

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

NYZ033-232100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers. Rain this morning, then a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ052-232100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into

the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ058-232100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ065-232100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain this morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ041-232100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling to around 40 this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ038-232100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ032-232100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely or rain this morning, then a

slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ042-232100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ083-232100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ043-232100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ084-232100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

to around 40 this afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into

the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ082-232100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely, mainly this

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ039-232100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain this morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ040-232100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ047-232100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain this morning, then a slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with

lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ048-232100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ049-232100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ050-232100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ051-232100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the

upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ053-232100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ054-232100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ060-232100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ061-232100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs

around 50. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ059-232100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ063-232100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain this morning, then mostly sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the

mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ064-232100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ066-232100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

330 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 50s. Temperature falling to around 40 this afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather