NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 15, 2020

_____

552 FPUS51 KALY 160734

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 160732

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

NYZ033-162100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ052-162100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ058-162100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling

into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ065-162100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ041-162100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ038-162100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ032-162100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Temperature rising to around

20 after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ042-162100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 16. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ083-162100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in

the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ043-162100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ084-162100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ082-162100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 17.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ039-162100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 18. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ040-162100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ047-162100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ048-162100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ049-162100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ050-162100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ051-162100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ053-162100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ054-162100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the

mid 30s.

$$

NYZ060-162100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the

afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into

the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ061-162100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ059-162100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the

afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ063-162100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into

the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ064-162100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ066-162100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

232 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather