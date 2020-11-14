NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 13, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
NYZ033-142100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers
likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
in the upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
mid 20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ052-142100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ058-142100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
in the lower 20s. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ065-142100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then
mostly clear with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ041-142100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ038-142100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ032-142100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers
likely or a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Light snow
accumulation possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
mid 20s. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 40.
NYZ042-142100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers, mainly in the
evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with
a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around 20. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ083-142100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain showers or a chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ043-142100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the evening.
Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ084-142100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ082-142100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a
chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds around
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Light snow
accumulation possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around 20. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ039-142100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
morning, then rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ040-142100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ047-142100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ048-142100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the
upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
in the lower 20s. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ049-142100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ050-142100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling
into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ051-142100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around
5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ053-142100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling
into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ054-142100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ060-142100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around
50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then
mostly clear with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ061-142100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ059-142100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around
50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then
mostly clear with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ063-142100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling
into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds around 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.
Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ064-142100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around
50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then
mostly clear with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ066-142100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then
mostly clear with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling
into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
