NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
NYZ033-292000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s
this afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast
around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain in the evening, then a chance of
snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs in the
lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ052-292000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. A chance of rain this
morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of rain. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder
with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ058-292000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Colder
with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ065-292000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain or snow in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ041-292000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. A slight chance of rain
this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Snow
likely in the morning. A chance of rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder
with lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder
with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ038-292000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Colder with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a
chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ032-292000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow this afternoon. Highs around 40.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Light and
variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch.
Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Snow showers likely.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ042-292000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog this morning. Rain or snow
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the
mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow likely after
midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Colder with lows
in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.
NYZ083-292000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Rain this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast
5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A
chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder
with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ043-292000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Rain this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 this
afternoon. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow or rain. Total snow accumulation around an inch.
Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ084-292000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. A slight chance of rain
this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A
chance of rain. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder
with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ082-292000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Colder
with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain showers likely in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of
snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ039-292000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely or a chance of rain in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain showers likely in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ040-292000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of rain. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Colder with lows around 18. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain showers likely in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ047-292000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast
this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder
with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain showers likely in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ048-292000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. A chance of rain this
morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.
NYZ049-292000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. A chance of rain this
morning, then rain this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Total snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder
with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ050-292000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. A chance of rain this
morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Snow
likely in the morning. A chance of rain. Total snow accumulation
around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder
with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder
with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ051-292000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. A chance of rain this
morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow likely after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Colder with lows in
the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ053-292000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. A chance of rain this
morning, then rain this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow or rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Total
snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder
with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ054-292000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Colder
with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ060-292000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower
30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow or rain in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder
with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ061-292000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the mid
40s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower
30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow or rain in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ059-292000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow or rain in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
around an inch. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder
with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ063-292000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow or rain in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain showers likely in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ064-292000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain or snow likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Colder
with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ066-292000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain or snow in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
