Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
NYZ033-192000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ052-192000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ058-192000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ065-192000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ041-192000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ038-192000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,
becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ032-192000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ042-192000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.
NYZ083-192000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ043-192000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ084-192000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ082-192000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature around 50. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around
5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ039-192000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the
lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ040-192000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then cloudy with showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east
around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ047-192000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east
around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ048-192000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.
NYZ049-192000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ050-192000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ051-192000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ053-192000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ054-192000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ060-192000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ061-192000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ059-192000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ063-192000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ064-192000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ066-192000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
336 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
