Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

NYZ033-272000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ052-272000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ058-272000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

NYZ065-272000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ041-272000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ038-272000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ032-272000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ042-272000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ083-272000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ043-272000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ084-272000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ082-272000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ039-272000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ040-272000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ047-272000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ048-272000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ049-272000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

NYZ050-272000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

NYZ051-272000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ053-272000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

NYZ054-272000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

NYZ060-272000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

NYZ061-272000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

NYZ059-272000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

NYZ063-272000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

NYZ064-272000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

NYZ066-272000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

