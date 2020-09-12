NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 11, 2020

_____

192 FPUS51 KALY 120834

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

NYZ033-122015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-122015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ058-122015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ065-122015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ041-122015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ038-122015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ032-122015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ042-122015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ083-122015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ043-122015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ084-122015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ082-122015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ039-122015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ040-122015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ047-122015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ048-122015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ049-122015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ050-122015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ051-122015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ053-122015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ054-122015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ060-122015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ061-122015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ059-122015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ063-122015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ064-122015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ066-122015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

434 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NAS

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather