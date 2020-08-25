NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

NYZ033-252000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers with thunderstorms likely this

morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

NYZ052-252000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ058-252000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then

scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ065-252000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. More humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ041-252000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ038-252000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning,

then partly sunny with scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler.

Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

NYZ032-252000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely this

morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

NYZ042-252000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

NYZ083-252000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

NYZ043-252000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler. Less

humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 50.

NYZ084-252000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around

50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ082-252000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ039-252000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ040-252000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ047-252000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. More humid with

highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ048-252000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around

50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ049-252000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ050-252000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ051-252000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ053-252000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ054-252000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ060-252000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ061-252000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then

scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ059-252000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ063-252000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then

scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around

50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ064-252000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot. More humid with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ066-252000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

329 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then

scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

