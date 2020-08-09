NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 8, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
NYZ033-092000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ052-092000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ058-092000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ065-092000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ041-092000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ038-092000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ032-092000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid
with highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ042-092000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ083-092000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ043-092000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ084-092000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ082-092000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ039-092000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ040-092000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ047-092000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ048-092000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ049-092000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ050-092000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ051-092000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ053-092000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ054-092000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ060-092000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ061-092000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ059-092000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ063-092000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ064-092000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ066-092000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
$$
