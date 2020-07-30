NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

_____

695 FPUS51 KALY 300737

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 300736

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

NYZ033-302000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-302000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-302000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-302000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-302000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-302000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-302000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-302000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-302000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-302000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-302000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-302000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-302000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-302000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-302000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-302000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-302000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ050-302000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-302000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ053-302000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-302000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-302000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-302000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-302000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-302000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-302000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-302000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

