NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 21, 2020

_____

416 FPUS51 KALY 220732

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 220731

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

NYZ033-222000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ052-222000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ058-222000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ065-222000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-222000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ038-222000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ032-222000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ042-222000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ083-222000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ043-222000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ084-222000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-222000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ039-222000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ040-222000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ047-222000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ048-222000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ049-222000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ050-222000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ051-222000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ053-222000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ054-222000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ060-222000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-222000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ059-222000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-222000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ064-222000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-222000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

331 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

