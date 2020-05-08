NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in the

afternoon. Blustery, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Blustery, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely or a chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation around

an inch. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow likely in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west around 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Cold with lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Blustery, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west around 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely or a chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Windy, cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Breezy, cold with lows around 30. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, increasing to around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Breezy, cold with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

417 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

