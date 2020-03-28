NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

NYZ033-282000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ052-282000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50. Southeast

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ058-282000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ065-282000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-282000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ038-282000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ032-282000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ042-282000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ083-282000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ043-282000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ084-282000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-282000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ039-282000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ040-282000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 40. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ047-282000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain this

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ048-282000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 40.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ049-282000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ050-282000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ051-282000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ053-282000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ054-282000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ060-282000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ061-282000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ059-282000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ063-282000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ064-282000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ066-282000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

316 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain this

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

