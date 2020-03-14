NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

NYZ033-142000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 14. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 2 above. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows around

20. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ052-142000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 16. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ058-142000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ065-142000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ041-142000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ038-142000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 12. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ032-142000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 above. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows around

20. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ042-142000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ083-142000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 12. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ043-142000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ084-142000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 12. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ082-142000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ039-142000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 12. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ040-142000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 13. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ047-142000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 13. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ048-142000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 14. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ049-142000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 16. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ050-142000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 15. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ051-142000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 13. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ053-142000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 14. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ054-142000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 9 above. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ060-142000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 18. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ061-142000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 14. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ059-142000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 18. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ063-142000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ064-142000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ066-142000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

