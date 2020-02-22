NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 21, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

NYZ033-222100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the morning, then

a chance of rain or sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain. Sleet or rain likely

in the evening, then sleet and snow after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ052-222100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ058-222100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

NYZ065-222100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ041-222100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ038-222100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

or snow or sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

NYZ032-222100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet and snow in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then sleet with a chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Colder

with lows around 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder. Near steady temperature 15 to 20.

NYZ042-222100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 18. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Sleet or rain likely in the evening, then sleet

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ083-222100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Not as cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30.

NYZ043-222100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Not as cold with lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

NYZ084-222100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ082-222100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then sleet with a chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder. Near steady temperature around 20.

NYZ039-222100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ040-222100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ047-222100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or sleet after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ048-222100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ049-222100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ050-222100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ051-222100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or sleet after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ053-222100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and colder. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

NYZ054-222100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow and sleet in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and colder. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s.

NYZ060-222100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ061-222100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ059-222100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ063-222100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ064-222100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ066-222100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

