NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

NYZ033-192100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around

19 this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 3 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 14. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 5 below. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ052-192100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to

around 30 this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and sleet. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ058-192100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower

20s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of rain. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ065-192100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much colder with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow and sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ041-192100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 9 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 2 above. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and sleet in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ038-192100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into

the mid 20s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs

around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

chance of snow and rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and sleet in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of snow. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ032-192100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Colder with highs in the lower

20s. Temperature falling to around 17 this afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 2 below. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 13. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 below. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ042-192100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature

falling into the lower 20s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 1 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 18. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 below.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ083-192100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and sleet in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ043-192100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and sleet in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ084-192100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 9 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 2 above. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ082-192100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 this afternoon. West winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 3 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 15. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

9 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 14 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady

temperature 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature around 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ039-192100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 6 above. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 19. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

3 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 1 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ040-192100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 7 above. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 3 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 2 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and sleet in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ047-192100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid

20s this afternoon. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs around

20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ048-192100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, cold with highs around 30.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 2 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and sleet in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ049-192100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and sleet. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ050-192100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and sleet. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ051-192100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, cold with highs around 30.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 1 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and sleet in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs around 40.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ053-192100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and sleet. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ054-192100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 9 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 19. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ060-192100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 11. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and sleet. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ061-192100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and sleet. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ059-192100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 11. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow and

sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ063-192100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and sleet in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ064-192100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 12. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow and

sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and sleet in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ066-192100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much colder with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow and

sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow and sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

