NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 23, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain with
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then freezing rain
with possible rain and snow likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers, rain likely with a chance of freezing rain
in the morning, then snow or rain showers likely in the afternoon.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
NYZ052-242100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with rain likely or a chance of snow showers
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ058-242100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling
into the mid 30s this afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain in the
morning, then rain with possible sleet and freezing rain likely in
the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of up
to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain, a chance of
freezing rain and snow after midnight. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the
upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 30.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ065-242100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of freezing rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
NYZ041-242100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely or a chance of snow showers or
freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ038-242100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. A chance of freezing rain and snow after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in
the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow likely with a chance of freezing
rain in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows around 20.
NYZ032-242100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 40. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around
5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Snow, mainly in the
evening. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and freezing rain in the morning, then snow showers
in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, cold. Highs in the upper 20s.
Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs around 30.
NYZ042-242100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain with
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with possible
freezing rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain likely with a chance of freezing
rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around 15. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ083-242100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A
chance of snow. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with freezing rain
likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, rain likely with a chance
of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow
showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to
20. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ043-242100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A
chance of snow. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with freezing rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing
rain in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature
in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ084-242100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely or a chance of snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
20. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ082-242100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow
likely with pockets of sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon.
Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and snow with sleet likely in the
evening, then freezing rain with possible rain and snow likely after
midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in the morning.
Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ039-242100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain with
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain, a chance of
freezing rain and snow after midnight. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, rain likely with a chance
of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow
showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ040-242100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Rain in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain, a chance of
freezing rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow, rain likely with a
chance of freezing rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ047-242100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ048-242100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain with
snow and sleet with possible freezing rain likely in the afternoon.
Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to
a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with freezing rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow, rain likely with a
chance of freezing rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ049-242100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with rain likely or a chance of snow showers
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the mid 20s.
NYZ050-242100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with rain likely or a chance of snow showers
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ051-242100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of freezing rain
in the morning, then rain with possible sleet and freezing rain
likely in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch.
Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.
East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ053-242100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely or a chance of snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ054-242100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Freezing rain likely in the morning. A chance of snow or rain
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ060-242100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs
around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ061-242100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely or a chance of snow showers
in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ059-242100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs
around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ063-242100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. A chance of freezing rain and snow after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ064-242100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow and rain in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of freezing rain and snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ066-242100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and sleet in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
