NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow
likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows 15 to 20.
NYZ052-232100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Light and
variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in
the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Additional light snow accumulation.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
NYZ058-232100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain
in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
NYZ065-232100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs around 40.
NYZ041-232100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in
the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
NYZ038-232100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
NYZ032-232100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 17. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow. Additional light snow
accumulation. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows 15 to 20.
NYZ042-232100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south
around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow
likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold.
Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
NYZ083-232100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 18. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow
likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
NYZ043-232100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow
likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in
the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
NYZ084-232100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in
the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
NYZ082-232100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 20.
NYZ039-232100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows around 20.
NYZ040-232100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
NYZ047-232100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ048-232100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
NYZ049-232100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in
the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
NYZ050-232100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in
the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
NYZ051-232100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
NYZ053-232100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in
the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
NYZ054-232100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in
the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Windy, cold with highs in
the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.
Windy, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows around 20.
NYZ060-232100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no
snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the mid 20s.
NYZ061-232100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
NYZ059-232100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the mid 20s.
NYZ063-232100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain
in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
NYZ064-232100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ066-232100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
307 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
