Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

NYZ033-222100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 17. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold.

Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ052-222100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph

this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 13. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 20. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

NYZ058-222100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to

around 30 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the mid 30s.

NYZ065-222100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 13. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ041-222100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 18. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

NYZ038-222100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph this morning,

becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 20. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 30s.

NYZ032-222100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph this morning,

becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 18. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 20.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy, cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ042-222100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 above. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 17. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow or

rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in

the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 15.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ083-222100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 17. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

15 to 20.

NYZ043-222100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 7 above. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 17. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

15 to 20.

NYZ084-222100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 18. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then

rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

NYZ082-222100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 16. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs around 30.

NYZ039-222100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 16. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

NYZ040-222100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 17. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

NYZ047-222100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Wind

chill values as low as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 20. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Light snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ048-222100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 10 above. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 18. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 30s. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

NYZ049-222100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 11. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 20. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

NYZ050-222100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 11. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 19. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

NYZ051-222100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 9 above. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 18. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

15 to 20.

NYZ053-222100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph

this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 13. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 20. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

NYZ054-222100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 9 above. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 18. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Brisk with highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Brisk,

cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

NYZ060-222100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph this

morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 13. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

NYZ061-222100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 12. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 20. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

NYZ059-222100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph this

morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 12. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ063-222100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph this

morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 13. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ064-222100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph this

morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 13. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ066-222100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

338 AM EST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph this

morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 13. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

