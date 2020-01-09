NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 8, 2020
566 FPUS51 KALY 090833
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 090832
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
NYZ033-092100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Wind chill values as low
as 18 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature
around 16. Temperature rising to around 18 after midnight. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ052-092100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the
mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ058-092100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
Wind chill values as low as 9 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s
after midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ065-092100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the
mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ041-092100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of freezing rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ038-092100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Wind chill values as low
as 3 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20.
Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of sleet, rain and freezing rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Occasional rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ032-092100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with
highs around 20. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature
around 19. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Freezing rain likely or a chance of sleet in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs around 40.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after
midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ042-092100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as
11 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature
around 16. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ083-092100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature around
19. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ043-092100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature around
19. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ084-092100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight.
South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ082-092100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Wind chill values as low
as 12 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature
around 17. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of
sleet in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers likely
after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ039-092100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Wind chill values as low
as 7 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature
around 19. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around
a trace. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ040-092100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Wind chill values as low
as 6 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and rain
in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 40.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ047-092100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill values as low as 6 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ048-092100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill values as low as 8 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ049-092100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Wind chill values as
low as zero this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ050-092100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Wind chill values as
low as 1 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ051-092100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 below this
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Temperature
rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ053-092100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Wind chill values as
low as zero this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the
mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ054-092100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Wind chill values as low
as 8 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature around
19. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ060-092100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the
mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ061-092100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Wind chill values as low
as 1 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ059-092100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the
mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ063-092100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Wind chill values as low
as 2 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ064-092100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the
mid 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 60. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ066-092100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the
mid 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South
winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Occasional rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
