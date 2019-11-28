NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 27, 2019
_____
161 FPUS51 KALY 280841
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 280839
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
NYZ033-282100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning.
Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.
Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.
Lows 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ052-282100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
cloudy with snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ058-282100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs
in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this
afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or sleet in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Sleet likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow or rain likely in the
afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ065-282100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature
falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow or sleet. Light snow accumulation. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ041-282100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ038-282100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly this
morning. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this
afternoon. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this
morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ032-282100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this
afternoon. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. North winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ042-282100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers
this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 13. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.
Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ083-282100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 40.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
$$
NYZ043-282100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 15. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as
cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows around 20.
$$
NYZ084-282100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs around 40. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 16. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ082-282100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers
this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. Temperature falling to around 30 this afternoon. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with
highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 20.
$$
NYZ039-282100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ040-282100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 40.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ047-282100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A
chance of rain showers, mainly this morning. Cooler with highs in
the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ048-282100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the
upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow or rain. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ049-282100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in
the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ050-282100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ051-282100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers
this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy, cooler with
highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation.
Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 20.
$$
NYZ053-282100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this
morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
cloudy with snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow or rain. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ054-282100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers this
morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation.
Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 20.
$$
NYZ060-282100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in
the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow or sleet. Additional light
snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ061-282100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning. Much
cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
cloudy with snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet. Additional light snow accumulation. Not
as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ059-282100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in
the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow or sleet. Additional light
snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ063-282100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs around 40.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds
around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Sleet in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet likely in the evening, then snow likely after
midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold.
Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ064-282100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in
the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Rain in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the
afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ066-282100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in
the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Additional light sleet accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather