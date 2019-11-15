NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 14, 2019
_____
366 FPUS51 KALY 150901
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 150854
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
NYZ033-152100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 2 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 above. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling into
the mid 20s in the afternoon. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of freezing rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet in the evening,
then a chance of snow or sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ052-152100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with
lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ058-152100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with
lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Wind chill values as low as 1 below after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet
in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows around 30.
$$
NYZ065-152100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet
after midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ041-152100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around
14. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north
after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sleet and rain in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs
in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ038-152100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and sleet in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ032-152100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 2 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11 below after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.
Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ042-152100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 above. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature
falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Light and variable
winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of freezing rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or sleet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ083-152100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around
12. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sleet in the evening, then a
chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ043-152100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 11. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and freezing rain in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or sleet in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sleet in the evening, then a
chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ084-152100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 13. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sleet in the evening, then a
chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs
in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ082-152100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around
9 above. Northwest winds around 15 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as
2 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ039-152100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around
12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs
in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ040-152100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around
13. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sleet in the evening, then a
chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs
in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ047-152100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder
with lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ048-152100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with
lows around 14. Northwest winds around 15 mph, becoming north after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and sleet in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs
in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ049-152100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with
lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ050-152100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with
lows around 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ051-152100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder
with lows around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ053-152100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with
lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ054-152100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder
with lows around 11. Northwest winds around 15 mph, becoming north
after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 1 below after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds
around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ060-152100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with
lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ061-152100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with
lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 30. Temperature falling
into the mid 20s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and sleet in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ059-152100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with
lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ063-152100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and
sleet in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows around 30.
$$
NYZ064-152100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ066-152100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
354 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 17. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet
after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in
the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
_____
