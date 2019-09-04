NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 3, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
Hamilton-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Eastern Albany-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Western Greene-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Western Dutchess-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then scattered thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the
mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northern Saratoga-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with numerous showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Southern Herkimer-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature falling into the upper 60s this afternoon. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 70. Light
and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northern Herkimer-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Widespread showers with a chance of thunderstorms this
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northern Warren-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 70. Light
and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast Warren-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with numerous showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northern Washington-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Southern Washington-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
and Greenwich
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with numerous showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northern Fulton-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southern Fulton-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with numerous showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest
around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Montgomery-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with numerous showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Schoharie-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Western Schenectady-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with numerous showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Eastern Schenectady-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with numerous showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Southern Saratoga-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
and Waterford
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Western Albany-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling to
around 70 this afternoon. South winds around 15 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Western Rensselaer-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. West
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Western Columbia-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Eastern Columbia-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Eastern Greene-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
and Jefferson Heights
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Western Ulster-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with numerous showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Eastern Ulster-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Eastern Dutchess-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
339 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then scattered thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
