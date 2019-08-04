NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 3, 2019
_____
908 FPUS51 KALY 040737
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 040735
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
NYZ033-042000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ052-042000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming
southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ058-042000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ065-042000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ041-042000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. Light
and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ038-042000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ032-042000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ042-042000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ083-042000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ043-042000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ084-042000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows
around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ082-042000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ039-042000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ040-042000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ047-042000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ048-042000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ049-042000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ050-042000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. Light
and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ051-042000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ053-042000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows
in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ054-042000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ060-042000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ061-042000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around
5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ059-042000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ063-042000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ064-042000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ066-042000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather