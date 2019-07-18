NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

NYZ033-182000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ052-182000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ058-182000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with scattered showers.

Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ065-182000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers this morning, then scattered

showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ041-182000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ038-182000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this morning, then scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ032-182000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ042-182000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs around

80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ083-182000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

NYZ043-182000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ084-182000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ082-182000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then

scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ039-182000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then

scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ040-182000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this morning, then scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ047-182000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ048-182000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ049-182000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ050-182000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

NYZ051-182000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ053-182000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

NYZ054-182000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ060-182000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with scattered showers.

Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

NYZ061-182000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Not

as warm with highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ059-182000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

NYZ063-182000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with scattered showers.

Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ064-182000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ066-182000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

435 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Numerous showers this

morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

