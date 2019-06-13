NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

313 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

NYZ033-132000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ052-132000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ058-132000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ065-132000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ041-132000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ038-132000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ032-132000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ042-132000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ083-132000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ043-132000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ084-132000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ082-132000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ039-132000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ040-132000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ047-132000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ048-132000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ049-132000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ050-132000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ051-132000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ053-132000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ054-132000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ060-132000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ061-132000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ059-132000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ063-132000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ064-132000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ066-132000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

