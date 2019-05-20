NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 19, 2019

_____

562 FPUS51 KALY 200802

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 200800

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

NYZ033-202000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ052-202000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-202000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs around

60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-202000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-202000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-202000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ032-202000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-202000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-202000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-202000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-202000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-202000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-202000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-202000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-202000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-202000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-202000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

around 50. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-202000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-202000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs around

60. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-202000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-202000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs around

60. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ060-202000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Much cooler.

Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-202000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-202000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-202000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-202000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-202000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

400 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather