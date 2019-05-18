NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 17, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

415 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Much warmer with highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Not as cool

with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warmer with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warmer with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

416 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

