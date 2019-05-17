NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 16, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
NYZ033-172000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ052-172000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ058-172000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ065-172000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ041-172000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ038-172000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Much warmer. More humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ032-172000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ042-172000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ083-172000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ043-172000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as
warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ084-172000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ082-172000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ039-172000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ040-172000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Warmer. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ047-172000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Much warmer. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ048-172000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ049-172000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ050-172000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ051-172000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ053-172000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ054-172000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ060-172000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 50. Highs around 70.
NYZ061-172000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ059-172000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ063-172000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ064-172000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ066-172000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
349 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.
