NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 9, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 60. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows around
40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around
40.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ052-102015-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows in the upper
40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ058-102015-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ065-102015-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of
showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with
highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ041-102015-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows in the mid
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ038-102015-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ032-102015-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Cooler
with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ042-102015-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
NYZ083-102015-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ043-102015-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around
40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ084-102015-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows in the mid
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ082-102015-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ039-102015-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Lows around
40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
NYZ040-102015-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph,
becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ047-102015-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ048-102015-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows in the lower
40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ049-102015-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows in the upper
40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ050-102015-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows in the upper
40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ051-102015-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows in the lower
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
NYZ053-102015-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows in the upper
40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ054-102015-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows in the lower
40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ060-102015-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ061-102015-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
around 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ059-102015-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the
upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ063-102015-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ064-102015-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ066-102015-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
437 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of
showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
