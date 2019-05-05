NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 4, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
NYZ033-052000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ052-052000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Light
and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ058-052000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ065-052000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Much warmer with
highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ041-052000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Light
and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ038-052000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ032-052000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ042-052000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ083-052000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around
40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ043-052000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows
around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph
in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ084-052000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around
60. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ082-052000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ039-052000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around
60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ040-052000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ047-052000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper
60s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ048-052000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ049-052000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ050-052000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Light
and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ051-052000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming
west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ053-052000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ054-052000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ060-052000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Warmer with highs
in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ061-052000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Warmer with highs
in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ059-052000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Warmer with highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ063-052000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid
60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ064-052000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ066-052000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
434 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
