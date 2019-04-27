NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 26, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
NYZ033-272000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Cooler. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ052-272000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Breezy, cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ058-272000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of snow
showers this morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the
lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Rain. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs
in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ065-272000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Near
steady temperature around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
around 60. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
NYZ041-272000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Cooler.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ038-272000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ032-272000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation around
an inch. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
NYZ042-272000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Cooler.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ083-272000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Cooler.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ043-272000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ084-272000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Cooler. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then
mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ082-272000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely, mainly this morning.
Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy, cooler with highs in the
upper 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Snow accumulation
around an inch possible. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph,
increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ039-272000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Windy and much
cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the lower
30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph,
increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ040-272000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Windy and much
cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid
40s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ047-272000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance
of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Windy and much cooler with
highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ048-272000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Windy,
cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ049-272000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Breezy,
cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ050-272000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Breezy,
cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ051-272000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Windy,
cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ053-272000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Cooler with
highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around
20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ054-272000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Cooler. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then
mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ060-272000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Cooler.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then
mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ061-272000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Cooler. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then
mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ059-272000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Cooler.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ063-272000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to north
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ064-272000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Cooler.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ066-272000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.
